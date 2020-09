Arraignment for the man is set for Oct. 9 in 188th District Court.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A New Orleans man arrested Monday has been indicted on a murder charge in the February shooting death of a Longview man.

Aaron Williams, 36, was indicted July 23 by a Gregg County grand jury on the murder charge. He remained Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to the indictment, Williams is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Joseph Pierre Brice.