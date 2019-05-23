LONGVIEW, Texas —

What if you did not have a bed of your own, or a solid place to sleep at night?

That reality is real for some children.

Beds of Hope is a program that is hoping by building beds no child has to go to sleep without one.

"She said you have to understand this little girl has always slept in the corner of her mothers room on a blanket on a floor," Willie Faulkner, President of Beds of Hope, said. "She's never ever had a bed."

It is a memory that stays with him to this day.

Willie Faulkner, President of Beds of Hope in Longview, remembers the first time he delivered a bed to a child, and the feeling that came with it.

"When I thought about that, that got to me," Faulkner said. "That's the point where I made the dedication to never have to say no to a child without a bed."

His program Beds of Hope, builds beds for children who do not have one. In the three years they have existed, the organization has built 540 beds.

All the builders are volunteers, and according to Faulkner, for many, it is not as difficult as it may seem.

"Surprised at how easy it is to build a bed, satisfaction on how many beds they built on a Saturday morning,” Faulkner said.

In April, Beds of Hope built 70 beds, and have already given out 20.

On Saturday, they hope to build at least 50 more, that would give them about 100 beds in storage before the summer.

"It's getting to be more and more coming up to school letting out,” Faulkner said, referring to the amount of beds needed during the summer.

He found the need for beds rises in the summer months.

"We don't make a decision on who gets a bed," Faulkner said. "Child protective services calls in and says hey we need a bed and then we answer that need.”

They are goal is to stay ahead, and always have a bed available.

The next building day is:

Saturday May 25th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2005 W. Warwick Circle, Longview, Texas

This is the last build day before the fall.

If you plan to participate, they ask you bring a cordless drill and a charger, but it is not necessary.

"When we deliver a bed, we provide the sheets, the pillowcases, the mattress pad, the pillow, and we've never had to purchase those items, because people constantly donate those items," Faulkner said.

Twin sheets

Pillow

Pillow Cases

Blankets

Bed Spread