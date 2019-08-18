AUSTIN, Texas — One of the two people killed in a motorcycle crash in West Austin on Saturday night was NFL running back and former Longhorn Cendric Benson, family and friends have confirmed.

Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a motorcycle and car crash on RM 2222 at the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road around 10:20 p.m. A STAR Flight helicopter was also responding.

First responders said one of the vehicles was on fire when they arrived but it was quickly put out.

Benson and a woman in her 30s, were declared dead on the scene. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Police said Benson and a woman were on a motorcycle heading down RM 2222 when a minivan pulled out on Mount Bonnell Road and hit them.

The two people in the minivan stayed on scene during the investigation.

Police said speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in the crash.

"If you're not really careful, or you're going slightly over the speed limit, it is very difficult to stop," said Sergeant Eric Wilson.

Benson was a four-year starter for the Texas Longhorns football team and received the Doak Walker Award as the country's top running back in 2004. He was a consensus All-American.

In the 2005 NFL Draft Benson was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bears, signing a five-year, $35 million contract.

In September 2008 Benson went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he stayed until 2012 when he signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Family and friends reacted to the news on social media on Saturday.

"Why him man!!!!! Not Ced man" brother Dominic Benson wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Benson had posted a photo of his motorcycle to his Instagram account, writing, "My Saturday evening."

Tributes flowed from the UT community after Benson's death.

"This one hurts," wrote Barstool Hook 'Em on Twitter. "You'll always have a place in our hearts. RIP Cedric Benson #HookEmInHeaven"

The Longhorn Republic podcast called him "one of the greatest running backs in the storied history of backs at the University of Texas."

"Four 1,000-yard seasons. Most rushing attempts in school history. Second behind Rick Williams in total yards and TDs," it said on Twitter. "RIP Cedric Benson."

Several others from the football community were shocked by the news of Benson’s passing and posted their memories and condolences on social media.

Benson’s career started as student in Midland, Texas. While attending Robert E. Lee High School, Benson made 8,423 rushing yards, the fourth largest in Texas high school football history, leading his team to three consecutive State Championships. He was also a center fielder on the school’s baseball team, and later was drafted by the Dodgers in the 2001 MLB Draft, in the 12th round, 370th overall.

Police said the driver of the minivan will most likely not be charged.

