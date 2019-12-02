RUSK COUNTY, Texas — CBS19 has confirmed Nick Harrison has been named the head football coach and athletic director at West Rusk Independent School District following the January 2019 departure of John Frazier.

Harrison, who currently teaches 6th grade science and serves as the high school baseball coach, will take over for Frazier who resigned after 12 years to go into private business.

Lee Clark and Jerry Barry will serve as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, respectively, under Harrison.

Scrimmages are slated to take place August 16 and August 22 at 6 p.m.

The West Rusk Raiders will officially kick off their 2019 season on Friday, August 30, at Arp.

Their full schedule can be seen below (* denotes district game):

August 30 - @ Arp

September 6 - Waskom

September 13 - Harmony

September 20 - @ Westwood

*September 27 - @ Mineola

*October 4 - Gladewater

*October 11 - @ White Oak

*October 18 - Sabine

*October 25 - @ Tatum

*November 1 - Winnsboro (Senior Night)

November 8 - Open

All games will start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.