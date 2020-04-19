SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man, 78, is the third fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic. The family of Nicolas Garcia said he passed away. From Tylerpaper.com/espanol on his passing:

"I want thank God for the time he let me share with my Father. He always did what he could for his children whom he loved before anything," said his daughter, Arge Garcia. "He lived to be 78, and to me, that’s a great blessing. I love you very much, Daddy."

The other two coronavirus deaths were a 91-year-old Hideaway man and a 56-year-old Troup man.

