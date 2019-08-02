KILGORE, Texas — No injuries were reported following a Friday morning house fire in Kilgore.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the blaze broke out in the 600 block of Parkview Street around 5:10 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread into the attic. Police say, thanks to an aggressive interior attack, officials were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a porcelain wall-mounted gas heater in one of the bathrooms.

The KPD says a man and his teenage son made it out of the home safely.