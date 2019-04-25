VAN, Texas — No injuries were reported after an 18-wheeler drove off of Interstate 20 and rammed into a fence in Van.

According to the Van Fire Department, crews responded to I-20, just west of the 544 mile marker on reports of a major crash involving a semi.

The VFD says the 18-wheeler had left the roadway and drove into a fence, breaking an electric pole in the process.

A small diesel leak from the semi was contained quickly.

Power was initially knocked out to business along County Road 426, as well as at Van Middle School, but has since been restored.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will take over the investigation into the wreck.