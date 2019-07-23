KILGORE, Texas — A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 259 in north Kilgore on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a single-engine airplane emergency at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 259 in Gregg County.

During a preliminary investigation into the incident, the pilot, identified as Charles Mayo, said he began experiencing engine issues while flying over Interstate 20 and had to land on Highway 259.

He was then able to taxi into the parking lot of the Executive Inn, located in the 3500 block of Highway 259.

"Well I was flying pipeline patrol with it," Mayo said. "And all of a sudden it started vibrating. And then the engine just quit and I had to find a place to land. And this was the most convenient place."

Mayo says he's been flying for 32 years and has had engine failures before but he won't know the cause until he tears the engine out of the plane to see what is on the inside.

"The main thing going through your head is, 'Don't hurt anybody'," Mayo said. "I picked this highway because I looked at I-20 and then I chose this one because there was less traffic. First keep everybody else safe and keep yourself safe, if you can, then keep the plane safe."

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident .

The pilot called a salvage company to come take the wings off the plane before it can be towed to another location. The process "could take days," according to officials on scene.

No injuries were reported.