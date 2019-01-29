RUSK COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported following a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Price.

According to the Kilgore Fire Department, crews responded to a residence, located at 3202 Highway 42, around 12:25 p.m. on reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived on scene, the house was up in flames.

According to the homeowner, she had just left the house minutes before the fire started.

The KFD was able to contain the fire with assistance from the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Henderson Fire Department and the Crimms Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

However, the house was destroyed.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.