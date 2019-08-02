KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore Fire Department battled a house fire early Friday morning.

According to their Facebook page, Kilgore Police and Kilgore Fire responded to the fire on the 600 block of Parkview Street. All residents made it out safely.

Kilgore Fire made an aggressive interior attack and was able to get the fire under control.

According to the Kilgore News Herald, the owner and his teenager son were the only ones in the house at the time of the fire. Both escaped unharmed.

The firefighters says cause of the fire was a porcelain wall-mounted gas heater in one of the bathrooms. No one was while firefighters worked to extinguishing the fire.

The Kilgore News Herald says there was not much damage to the interior of the home. However, the family who lived in the house are currently staying with friends.