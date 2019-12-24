NACOGDOCHES, Texas — One person has been arrested for assault and may have been involved in a homicide in Arkansas.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a male subject with blood on his face was seen walking down the 3600 block of Farm-To-Market Road 225. Once on scene, investigators were able to locate the suspect of the assault on Farm-To-Market 225 on the side of the roadway.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jordana Rogers from Mansfield, Arkansas. Rogers was arrested on scene for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The assault victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, the Sergeant over the patrol shift requested dispatch to contact local law enforcement in Mansfield, Arkansas and conduct a welfare check on Rogers mother.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Mansfield Police that Rogers mother had been found deceased in what appears to be a homicide.

Rogers remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail for assault charges.

Investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have been working with Arkansas State Police who have taken over the homicide investigation in Mansfield, Arkansas.

This case remains under investigation.