Numerous counties across East Texas have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health services website, 14 counties have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases. There are 11 counties that have had an increase of at least 1 case and 3 counties have seen an increase of double-digit numbers.

Cherokee, Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Rusk and Van Zandt Counties all saw an increase of 1 new case.

Anderson County saw an increase of 2 new cases.

Henderson, Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties all saw an increase of 4 new cases and Lamar County saw an increase of 6 new cases.

Angelina and Bowie Counties saw an increase of 17 new cases and Houston County saw an increase of 13 new cases.

These are the counties new COVID-19 totals as of writing:

Anderson County – 78

Angelina County – 232

Bowie County – 287

Cherokee County – 47

Franklin County – 17

Henderson County - 63

Hopkins County – 27

Houston County – 127

Lamar County – 151

Nacogdoches County - 294

Rains County – 4

Rusk County – 57

Shelby County - 207

Van Zandt County – 35

Harrison County also saw an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to officials, the county added 3 new cases and 12 new recoveries.

Harrison County now has a total of 256 COVID-19 cases as well as 97 recoveries and 25 deaths related to the virus.

Harrison County Judge June 3, 2020 - Big Day: 3 new cases & 12 recoveries. We are still ... waiting on the testing information from the nursing home. Total Positive Cases - 256 Total Fatalities - 25 Total Recoveries - 97 Total Active Cases - 134

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

