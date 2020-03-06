Numerous counties across East Texas have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases.
According to the Texas Department of State Health services website, 14 counties have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases. There are 11 counties that have had an increase of at least 1 case and 3 counties have seen an increase of double-digit numbers.
Cherokee, Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Rusk and Van Zandt Counties all saw an increase of 1 new case.
Anderson County saw an increase of 2 new cases.
Henderson, Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties all saw an increase of 4 new cases and Lamar County saw an increase of 6 new cases.
Angelina and Bowie Counties saw an increase of 17 new cases and Houston County saw an increase of 13 new cases.
These are the counties new COVID-19 totals as of writing:
- Anderson County – 78
- Angelina County – 232
- Bowie County – 287
- Cherokee County – 47
- Franklin County – 17
- Henderson County - 63
- Hopkins County – 27
- Houston County – 127
- Lamar County – 151
- Nacogdoches County - 294
- Rains County – 4
- Rusk County – 57
- Shelby County - 207
- Van Zandt County – 35
Harrison County also saw an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to officials, the county added 3 new cases and 12 new recoveries.
Harrison County now has a total of 256 COVID-19 cases as well as 97 recoveries and 25 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
