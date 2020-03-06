Numerous counties across East Texas have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health services website, 14 counties have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases. There are 11 counties that have had an increase of at least 1 case and 3 counties have seen an increase of double-digit numbers.

Cherokee, Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Rusk and Van Zandt Counties all saw an increase of 1 new case.

Anderson County saw an increase of 2 new cases.

Henderson, Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties all saw an increase of 4 new cases and Lamar County saw an increase of 6 new cases.

Angelina and Bowie Counties saw an increase of 17 new cases and Houston County saw an increase of 13 new cases.

These are the counties new COVID-19 totals as of writing:

  • Anderson County – 78
  • Angelina County – 232
  • Bowie County – 287
  • Cherokee County – 47
  • Franklin County – 17
  • Henderson County - 63
  • Hopkins County – 27
  • Houston County – 127
  • Lamar County – 151
  • Nacogdoches County - 294
  • Rains County – 4
  • Rusk County – 57
  • Shelby County - 207
  • Van Zandt County – 35

Harrison County also saw an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to officials, the county added 3 new cases and 12 new recoveries.

Harrison County now has a total of 256 COVID-19 cases as well as 97 recoveries and 25 deaths related to the virus.
Harrison County Judge
June 3, 2020 - Big Day: 3 new cases & 12 recoveries. We are still ... waiting on the testing information from the nursing home. Total Positive Cases - 256 Total Fatalities - 25 Total Recoveries - 97 Total Active Cases - 134 Also included in the graphic below are the details of testing in Harrison County.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

