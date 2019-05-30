WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF 2 tornado touched down in Winnsboro and Rocky Mound on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at 4:50 p.m. and ended at 5:12 p.m., with estimated 112 mph peak winds.

NWS says the tornado snapped branches on a tree and uprooted a large tree. The tornado continued to move northeast near the intersection of County Road 4420 and County Road 4430 snapping and uprooting numerous trees. Along with damaging a large poultry farm and completely lifting the roof of a single wide manufactured home.

The tornado continued a northeast path destroying an outbuilding on County Round 4440 then crossing State Highway 11 and across County Road 4360 completely destroying a large poultry farm. The tornado continued to move northeast into Franklin County near Scroggins area and northeast along the west side of Lake Bob Sandlin before lifting.

According to the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, an EF2 tornado can produce winds of 111-135 miles per hour.

The EF Scale, which became operational on February 1, 2007, is used to assign a tornado a "rating" based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. When tornado-related damage is surveyed, it is compared to a list of Damage Indicators (DIs) and Degrees of Damage (DoD) which help estimate better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. From that, a rating (from EF0 to EF5) is assigned.

The EF Scale was revised from the original Fujita Scale to reflect better examinations of tornado damage surveys so as to align wind speeds more closely with associated storm damage. The new scale has to do with how most structures are designed.

The survey is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.