SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — The National Weather Service out of Shreveport is set to deploy a tornado damage survey team to the Deep East Texas area.

RELATED: San Augustine ISD cancels classes for Thursday after storm rips through town

According to the NWS, the survey team will head out toward the San Augustine area.

RELATED: WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: Widespread damage, flooding reported after storms hammer down on East Texas

The team will assess damage that occurred later Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Thursday.

RELATED: LIST: Hundreds of East Texans still without power after overnight storms