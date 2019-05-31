Walt Whitman remains one of the most important figures in the history of American Literature.

Born on May 31, 1819, Whitman was a journalist, poet, author and is often called the "father or free verse."

Whitman began his journalist career in the 1830's and founded his own newspaper in 1839. By the 1850's, Whitman, determined to become a poet, published his first collection, Leaves of Grass, in 1855.

When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Whitman turned his journalistic and literary attention to the war. Whitman also volunteered at army hospitals to nurse and read his poetry to wounded men.

By the end of the war, Whitman published a number of his Civil War poems in his book Drum Taps. In his next book of Civil War poems, Whitman published his most famous poem "O Captain! My Captain!" a tribute to President Abraham Lincoln shortly after his assassination.

Following the success of his Civil War poems, Whitman would continue to release new versions of Leaves of Grass featuring new work.

Whitman died in 1892. However, his works and influence are still studied by literary scholars and high school students to this day.

Below are some of the most well known quotes from one of America's greatest writers: