Walt Whitman remains one of the most important figures in the history of American Literature.
Born on May 31, 1819, Whitman was a journalist, poet, author and is often called the "father or free verse."
Whitman began his journalist career in the 1830's and founded his own newspaper in 1839. By the 1850's, Whitman, determined to become a poet, published his first collection, Leaves of Grass, in 1855.
When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Whitman turned his journalistic and literary attention to the war. Whitman also volunteered at army hospitals to nurse and read his poetry to wounded men.
By the end of the war, Whitman published a number of his Civil War poems in his book Drum Taps. In his next book of Civil War poems, Whitman published his most famous poem "O Captain! My Captain!" a tribute to President Abraham Lincoln shortly after his assassination.
Following the success of his Civil War poems, Whitman would continue to release new versions of Leaves of Grass featuring new work.
Whitman died in 1892. However, his works and influence are still studied by literary scholars and high school students to this day.
Below are some of the most well known quotes from one of America's greatest writers:
- It is a beautiful truth that all men contain something of the artist in them. And perhaps it is the case that the greatest artists live and die, the world and themselves alike ignorant what they possess.
- Lecture at the Brooklyn Art Union, 1839
- “I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars.”
- Song of Myself, 1855
- “Not I, not any one else can travel that road for you,
You must travel it for yourself.”
-Song of Myself, 1855
“I will show of male and female that either is but the equal of the other.”
-Starting from Paumanok, 1860
“I exist as I am, that is enough.”
-Song of Myself 1855
“I know that the hand of God is the promise of my own,
And I know that the spirit of God is the brother of my own,
And that all the men ever born are also my brothers, and the women my sisters and lovers,
And that a kelson of the creation is love.”
-Song of Myself, 1855
"Resist much, obey little."
-Inscriptions, 1871
“Where is what I started for so long ago?
And why is it yet unfound?”
-Children of Adam, 1867
"Not you as some pale poetling, seated at a desk, lipsing cadenzas piano;
But as a strong man, erect, clothed in blue clothes, advancing, carrying a rifle on your shoulder."
-1861, 1867
"I do not dwell on the supposed failures of his government. He has shown an almost supernatural tact in keeping the ship afloat at all. I more and more rely upon his idiomatic western genius."
-Letter to Nathaniel Bloom on Abraham Lincoln, 1863
"Strange, (is it not?) that battles, martyrs, blood, even assassination should so condense — perhaps only really lastingly condense — a Nationality."
-Lecture on the death of Abraham Lincoln, 1879
"In our sun-down perambulations, of late, through the outer parts of Brooklyn, we have observed several parties of youngsters playing "base", a certain game of ball … Let us go forth awhile, and get better air in our lungs. Let us leave our close rooms … the game of ball is glorious."
-Observations of baseball in Brooklyn Daily Eagle, 1846
"'Baseball is the hurrah game of the republic' He was hilarious: 'That's beautiful: the hurrah game! well — it's our game: that's the chief fact in connection with it: America's game: has the snap, go fling, of the American atmosphere — belongs as much to our institutions, fits into them as significantly, as our constitutions, laws: is just as important in the sum total of our historic life.'"
Conversation with Walt Whitman, 1889
"Poetry (like a grand personality) is a growth of many generations — many rare combinations.
To have great poets, there must be great audiences too."
-Complete Prose Works, 1892
"Beautiful that war and all its deeds of carnage, must in time be utterly lost;
That the hands of the sisters Death and Night incessantly softly wash again and ever again, this soiled world."
-Drum-Taps, 1865
"Youth, large, lusty, loving—Youth, full of grace, force, fascination!
Do you know that Old Age may come after you, with equal grace, force, fascination?"
-Leaves of Grass, 1855
"Thunder on! Stride on! Democracy. Strike with vengeful stroke!"
-Drum-Taps, 1865
"What an awful thing war is—Mother, it seems not men but a lot of devils & butchers butchering each other."
Letter to his mother, 1864
"O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,
The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won,
The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting,
While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring;"
-Sequel to Drum-Taps, 1865
"This is what you shall do: Love the earth and sun and the animals, despise riches, give alms to every one that asks, stand up for the stupid and crazy, devote your income and labor to others, hate tyrants, argue not concerning God, have patience and indulgence toward the people, take off your hat to nothing known or unknown or to any man or number of men, go freely with powerful uneducated persons and with the young and with the mothers of families, read these leaves in the open air every season of every year of your life, re examine all you have been told at school or church or in any book, dismiss whatever insults your own soul, and your very flesh shall be a great poem and have the richest fluency not only in its words but in the silent lines of its lips and face and between the lashes of your eyes and in every motion and joint of your body."
-Preface to Leaves of Grass, 1855