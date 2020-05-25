TYLER, Texas — The rain may have put a damper on your plans to get outside, but it's not stopping some in East Texas who are choosing to honor those whom served on the front line, virtually.

Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Mausoleum held a special Facebook Live stream that included Suddenlink Director of Communications Skip Ogle, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Chaplin Doug Haning.

"Here on these hallowed grounds, where historically hundreds were gathered just to participate with fellow patriots, families would be here to show their children the importance of paying tribute to those who died for you and me," Skip Ogle, Suddenlink Director of Communications said.

Many express their gratitude and appreciation for those who lost their lives during battle.

"All of them gain something. And we're here today to memorialize those who gave it all," Ogle said.

Men and women dedicated their lives to serving their country with honor and dignity. Although the wars may have ended years ago, some are still facing a battle inside their hearts, grieving the loved ones they lost during war.

"It doesn't matter how much time has passed. No words of condolence can even begin to adequately console a survivors grief," Larry Smith, Smith County Sheriff said.

From the Revolutionary War to the wars many are facing today, let us all take a moment to thank those laying their lives on the line making a sacrifice for us all.

"We are in challenging times and the opponent is significant," Smith said. "I fear being remembered as the generation who let Liberty go. Our nation is facing incredible challenges."