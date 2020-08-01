HOUSTON — An off-duty Houston police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect Wednesday in northeast Harris County is being heralded as a hero.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Walmart on Beltway 8 near Wilson Road.

During the attempt, authorities said, the suspect walked up to the customer service desk with a gun and was in the process of robbing an employee when the off-duty officer realized what was going on.

The off-duty officer engaged with and shot the robbery suspect, authorities said.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

The officer is being heralded as a hero for doing what she did. Authorities said she potentially saved lives by pouncing into action.

"She did the right thing. She took the right course of action and took matters into her own hands," Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Tony Huynh said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the robbery suspect was conscious and alert after being shot. The off-duty officer performed CPR on the suspect after he was disarmed. The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

During a news conference after the shooting, Houston police officials said the off-duty officer was a 17-year veteran of the department but didn't identify her by name.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 93-year-old man shoots apartment manager in both legs over water damage in unit

RELATED: Robbery suspect shot by HPD officer after seen pistol-whipping victim

RELATED: 1 killed in drive-by shooting at SW Houston home: HPD