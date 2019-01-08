The Marshall Police Department arrested three people during a search warrant on Wednesday, July 31.

According to officials, around 3 p.m., Marshall Police Department SWAT Team along with the Harrison County Emergency Response Team conducted a search warrant at a home located at 603 North Grove Street in Marshall.

The search warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by narcotics investigators with the Marshall Police Department

During the search, investigators seized over six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine, in addition to several other possessed narcotics.

About $2,600 along with a 'large amount' of counterfeit money was also found inside the home.

Officials arrested Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25, Daric Torrez Johnson, 26, and Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19.

Marshall Police Department

All three have been booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone, two counts of theft of a firearm, and possession of dangerous drugs.