HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is warning local farmers and ranchers of a rash of high-end tractor thefts in the area.

“These thieves are hitting the Athens area and taking expensive, large cab tractors that are vital to farmers and ranchers,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “People should be alert, secure their property and call me if they can help us find these criminals.”

Over the last two weeks, three farm tractors, valued at more than $50,000 each, have been stolen. A John Deere, Kabota and Mahindra were taken from three different sites near Athens.

"Two were parked near roadways, and one was in a barn," Hillhouse said.

At least one tractor was loaded onto a trailer.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office recovered one of the tractors, but the other models are still missing.

Sheriff Hillhouse says the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force is actively working the cases.

“There is no rhyme or reason when it comes to make and model these thieves are targeting,” Hillhouse said. “It seems to be a case of what is available to steal. We don’t have any reason to believe they won’t try again, so tractor owners need to be aware and keep close tabs on their equipment."

If you have information related to these crimes, please contact the HCSO at (903) 675-5128 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477.