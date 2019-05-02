TYLER, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office has announced seven people have been arrested and indicted in connection with a multi-county drug trafficking case in East Texas.

The revelation came during a Tuesday morning press conference in Tyler involving the following law enforcement agencies:

U.S. Attorney Joe Brown

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Texas Department of Public Safety

Upshur County Sheriff's Office

Upshur County District Attorney's Office

Gilmer Police Department

Gregg County Sheriff's Office

Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit

KYTX CBS19 Staff

According to U.S. Attorney Brown, beginning in 2017, a combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement began a multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Upshur County.

Throughout the course of the investigation, law enforcement agencies conducted numerous audio- and visually-recorded controlled purchases of methamphetamine from suspects. Furthermore, law enforcement officers and agents executed search and arrest warrants, seizing additional quantities of methamphetamine and firearms.

The operation resulted in the arrests of the following Gilmer residents:

Roger Dale Hall, 53

Roger Hall - Mugshot from 2019

Smith County judicial records

Denise Michelle Taylor, 35

Denise Taylor - Mugshot from 2018

Gregg County judicial records

Christopher Dewayne Bunn, 43

Christopher Bunn - Mugshot from 2017

Smith County judicial records

Shaun Dale Weeks, 43

Shaun Weeks - Mugshot from 1997

Gregg County judicial records

Jessie Darwin Ezell, 37

Jessie Ezell - Mugshot from 2001

Smith County judicial records

Darrell Lynn Gage, Jr., 41

Darrell Gage, Jr. - Mugshot from 2014

Gregg County judicial records

Kenny Okeith Harris, 43

Kenny Harris - Mugshot from 2016

Gregg County judicial records

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on December 13, 2018, and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In addition, Weeks, Bunn and Harris are also charged with firearms offenses including felon in possession of a firearm and use, carrying and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Hall, Taylor, Bunn, Weeks, Ezell and Gage each have prior federal or state felony convictions relating to the possession and distribution of controlled substances, according to U.S. Attorney Brown.

If convicted, the defendants could each face from five to 40 years in federal prison.

NOTE: An indictment or arrest is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.