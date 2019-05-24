LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man is behind bars after allegedly shooting out the windows of a Deep East Texas department store and harassing an ex-girlfriend early Friday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 7:05 a.m., officers responded to to the Big Lots, located at 809 South Timberland Drive in Lufkin on reports of an active shooter.

Police say the suspect, identified as Reagan Todd Horton, 48, of Lufkin, had been issued a criminal trespass warning for the location around about two hours prior after he was reportedly harassing his ex-girlfriend as she and other employees arrived at work.

Officials say Horton returned shortly before 7 a.m., shot out the glass of the store's entrance and walked in with a shotgun. The LPD says one employee ran out of the building and called police while the other three rushed to the break room and locked the door.

Horton was seen on surveillance walking the aisles of the store with the gun, but drove off in a pickup truck before officers arrived, police say.

Around 7:50 a.m., Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a truck matching the suspect vehicle description on Tidwell Road in Burke.

They made contact with Horton and took him into custody.

No Big Lots employees were injured during the incident and multiple felony charges are pending.