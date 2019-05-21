LONGVIEW, Texas — An electrical issue is believed to have been the cause of an overnight house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 4800 block of West Loop 281 around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a fire.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered a fire in the attic of the residence.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The LFD says the fire is believed to have started from an electrical issue near or around the electrical panel.