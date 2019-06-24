HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars in connection with the theft of an ATV.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, around 10:30 a.m., officials received a call from a concerned citizen who reported they believed they located a stolen ATV that was being pulled by a pickup on Farm-to-Market Road 315. The citizen said they recognized the ATV from a Facebook post saying the ATV had been stolen.

Officials went to the area of FM 315 and County Road 4336 and found the stolen ATV in the possession of John Salazar, 31.

The ATV's VIN number matched the one that had been stolen out of Cherokee County.

Salazar was arrested for theft and a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.