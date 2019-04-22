SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims involved in Saturday morning shooting.

According to the SCSO, around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct call at 4802 Tidwell Drive in Tyler. Officials arrived and asw a large number of individuals on scene and the situation was described as "chaotic."

Deputies controlled thee scene and began speaking with witnesses. It was determined three victims had been shot during a gathering at the location. Two of the victims, identified as Kentrell Marquie Miller, 21, and Ira Brown Jr., 18, both of Tyler, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The third victim, identified as Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler, passed away at a local hospital. His body was sent for autopsy.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600.