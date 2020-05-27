UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man that was discovered on Crabapple Road on Saturday, May 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are able to confirm the man’s identity as 56-year-old Robert David Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has a transient history with no known place of residence, other than the areas of Upshur and Gregg County. The sheriff’s Office has been unable to locate a next of kin.

An investigation is still on going as to how Rodriguez died. It is also unknown if he died at the scene or was transported there after his death.

According to officials, the case will be considered active until all autopsy test results are in and are reviewed by investigators, however at this time there is no initial evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

