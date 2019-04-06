LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a Monday night fire which involved a travel-trailer.

According to the LFD, around 10:15 p.m., crews responded to the 500 block of West Marshall Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

However, when officials arrived on scene, they discovered an "RV/toy hauler-style travel-trailer" up in flames.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the fire, please contact the LFD.