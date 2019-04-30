NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches High School student was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly bringing a gun on campus.

According to NISD, the high school office received information concerning the student and a fire arm on Tuesday morning and school officials say the

" At no time was the gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students," according to a message shared by NISD parents from the district's police department.

The Nacogdoches ISD superintendent’s office and NISD Police Department were notified, and the student was arrested arrested and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

"This was a violation of state law; criminal charges will be brought against the student in addition to school-imposed disciplinary measures," the statement read. "The student involved will be subject to NISD school board policy as well as the appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds."

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact NHS principal Dr. Rom Crespo at (936) 564-2466 or email him at rcrespo@nacisd.org