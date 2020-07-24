Do NOT plant these seeds. The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species, officials said.

RICHMOND, Va. — Several Virginia residents have reported receiving unsolicited packages from China that contain seeds.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sent out a news release urging residents to not plant the seeds.

Officials said the type of seeds in the package is unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species.

The packages were sent by mail, and may have Chinese writing on them.

A viewer sent 13News Now photos of a package she received by mail. The photo showed a postmark from China. Inside was a plastic bag filled with black seeds.

VDACS encourages anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appear to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or email ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.