TYLER, Texas — “Oh, What A Season” the 2019-2020 R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center at the University of Texas at Tyler brings some of Broadway’s biggest hits, stimulating concerts, invigorating lectures and amazing shows to East Texas.

For the 23rd season, eighteen versatile performances will fill The Cowan Center stage from September 2019 through April 2020.

The upcoming season's acts include:

BRAITHWAITE INTIMATE GATHERING SERIES

Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 • 7:30 p.m.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have been making music together for four decades. Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter forged a unique sound responsible for some of rock’s most memorable hits including, “We Belong,” “Invincible,” and “Love Is A Battlefield.” The duo has created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy® awards. This summer, the duo will embark on a tour for their 40th anniversary.

The Pointer Sisters

Thursday, February 20, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters rose from singing at their father's church to achieving worldwide fame – securing a place in pop music history. After their first performance in Los Angeles at the Troubadour, critics called The Pointer Sisters "the most exciting thing to hit show business in years." The group boasts countless U.S. top 20 hits including “Slow Hand,” “'Jump (For My Love),” “I’m So Excited,” and “Fire.” The group has been showered with accolades and awards including three Grammys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

An Evening with Rita Moreno, Legend of Stage and Screen

Thursday, January 30, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

For her break-out role as Anita in West Side Story, Moreno landed an Oscar. Decades later, as one of only three Americans to receive a Peabody®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award®, Rita Moreno remains one of the busiest stars in show business. Most recently, she starred in the critically-acclaimed Latino remake of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom “One Day at a Time” on Netflix. Prior to that, Rita appeared in guest-starring roles in primetime TV series such as, “Getting On,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Grace and Frankie.” Moreno received the Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture and was honored by her peers as the 50th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Martina McBride

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 • 8:00 p.m.

With multiple Grammy® nominations, country icon Martina McBride’s incomparable vocals have garnered six No. 1 hits and twenty top ten singles (“Independence Day,” “This One’s For The Girls,” “A Broken Wing”). With her more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year, McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date and has earned multiple Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum certifications. This winter, the celebrated singer takes to the stage with an unforgettable Martina McBride concert experience you’ll never forget.

PERFORMING ARTS SERIES

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 • 7:30 p.m.

Taj Express follows the journey of a young composer as he struggles with his music, and it’s only when he begins to follow in the footsteps of his idol, A.R. Rahman, that he discovers his path to success. This spectacular production reveals the secrets of the world’s most prolific film industry, and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India’s factory of dreams. Rhythmically blending explosive dance with the hits of India’s most iconic composers and set to an unforgettable soundtrack by Oscar® winner A.R. Rahman, Taj Express is brought to life by the stars of Bollywood cinema and its greatest musicians performing live on stage!

Cirque Éloize Hotel

Saturday, February 29, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Éloize Hotel is the story of a place and its transient travelers. A stopover where lives intersect briefly, just long enough for tales and memories to be forged! Let acrobatics, theatre, dance and live music guide you through this intimate refuge, styled with an avant-garde scenography inspired by the elegance of only the greatest hotels. Cross the lobby doors and discover the grandiose and poetic universe of Hotel; Cirque Éloize’s new creation celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Menopause: The Musical

Thursday, April 2, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

Menopause The Musical® - COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! It's the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®

STOMP

Thursday, February 6, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, “STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Diavolo | Architecture in Motion

Thursday, September 26, 2019 • 7:30 p.m.

For more than 25 years, DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion® has been applauded for its ability to display surprising movement against a backdrop of elaborately designed space, all while entertaining audiences with what is, in fact, a new art form. The company has captivated audiences in 250 cities and 14 countries and has performed to sold out venues throughout the U.S and internationally. In 2017, DIAVOLO enjoyed an extraordinary season, highlighted by the group’s stint on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent.” One of the Top 10 contestants to reach the show’s finale, the company was seen by over 90 million television viewers!

ARTS IN EDUCATION FOR SCHOOLS SERIES

The Little Mermaid

Thursday, November 14, 2019 • 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale, The Little Mermaid swims to life in this new musical featuring puppetry, songs and an inventive set. Deep in the ocean there once lived a mermaid with a voice of gold. She often dreamed of the world above the sea and when she is finally old enough to explore this world, she saves a young prince from a drowning ship. She falls in love and wants to become human as well. The mermaid desperately asks a mean sea witch for help.

Cuentos by David Gonzalez

Thursday, February 27, 2020 • 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Cuentos paints a vivid picture of the people and the rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with colorful tales from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx! From the silly antics of the Puerto Rican anti-hero “Juan Bobo” to the mysterious dealings and powers of the Orishas in a suite of Afro-Cuban stories, these tales are filled with memorable characters, fantastic plots and positive messages for children. Spanish language words are sprinkled throughout the stories and songs in such a way that young audiences can repeat and retain their sound and meaning. Solid entertainment and a great introduction to the marvelous world of Latino literature and culture.

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES

Laura Ingraham

Thursday, October 10, 2019 • 7:00 p.m.

Laura Ingraham is the most listened-to woman in political talk radio in the United States. The Laura Ingraham Show is heard on hundreds of stations nationwide and has been addicting legions of listeners since its launch in 2001. She is the editor-in-chief and co-founder of the political news site LifeZette, which launched in 2015. Always smart and entertaining, she is the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News. She is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of five books. A former litigator, Ingraham clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Ingraham is an avid supporter of our troops and a variety of military organizations.

Carly Fiorina

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

A true leader, Carly Fiorina is a passionate advocate for problem-solving, innovation, and effective leadership. Starting out as a secretary for a 9-person real-estate business, she eventually became the first woman to lead a Fortune 50 company. Recruited to lead HP in 1999, Carly’s leadership lifted HP to become the 11th largest company in the U.S. With Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Carly co-founded the One-Woman Initiative to engage and empower women in Pakistan, Egypt, India and the Philippines. Carly was appointed by President Bush and CIA Director Michael Hayden to serve as the Chairman of the External Advisory Board of the CIA after 9/11. In 2015, Carly launched a campaign for President, focused on empowering and engaging citizens to take back government from a political ruling class that has failed to deliver results.

BROADWAY SERIES

BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical

Thursday, March 26, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Bandstand

Thursday, November 7, 2019 • 7:30 p.m.

From three-time Tony Award® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find America’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. “The show defies you not to be moved” (Time Out New York).

The Color Purple

Monday, November 18 • 2019 • 7:30 p.m.

The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South has conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times).

Jersey Boys

Monday, October 28, 2019 • 7:30 p.m.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning true -life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true.

We couldn’t be more thrilled about the diverse lineup we have planned for the upcoming season," Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew said. "Audiences will be dancing in the aisles at our splashy Broadway Series, with scores full of both chart-topping hits as well as some soon-to-be favorites. Our Performing Arts Series really has something for everyone - with incredible offerings ranging from back-bending acrobats to Bollywood and everything in between. Headliners like Pat Benatar and The Pointer Sisters are sure to provide unforgettable memories in our Braithwaite Intimate Gathering Series, and that’s only half of the concert schedule! We’re also ecstatic to welcome both Laura Ingraham and Carly Fiorina to our Distinguished Lecture Series, which are sure to both be incredible evenings. And what fun we have in store for our youngest guests with three exciting opportunities in this year’s Arts in Education performances!”

For the 2019-2020 season, the Cowan Center offers four subscription series with the Performing Arts Series (four events as low as $179), Broadway Series (three events as low as $110), Braithwaite Intimate Gatherings Series (three events as low as $177), and the Distinguished Lecture Series (two events as low as $40). The Cowan Center also offers three Arts in Education for Schools events. This year’s Special Events include Jersey Boys, Menopause: The Musical and Martina McBride.

Season ticket orders for all series begin June 10 at 9 a.m. To purchase season tickets, patrons are encouraged to call the Cowan Center Box Office at (903) 566-7424. All events are performed in the Cowan Center located on the campus of The University of Texas at Tyler (3900 University Boulevard – FAC 1120, Tyler, Texas 75799). More information about the new season can be found at www.CowanCenter.org.