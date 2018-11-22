DALLAS TEXAS — More than 100 Oncor employees and contractors are headed to northern California to assist with power restorations caused by the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state.

Oncor bucket trucks, equipment and support personnel will be departing the Oncor Service Center in Dallas, en route to California where mutual assistance has been requested by Pacific Gas and Electric.

The fleet of trucks will depart from their Dallas NE Service Center Friday, Nov. 23 at 6:00 a.m.

© 2018 KYTX