FREEPORT, Texas – One person is dead and 30 others have been taken to the hospital after a shuttle bus full of plant workers wrecked in Freeport Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. near Highway 36 and Highway 288.

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said the bus was taking the workers from the LNG Plant to a nearby parking lot. The bus driver was changing lanes when the bus fishtailed, lost control and landed in a ditch full of water.

Investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story.

