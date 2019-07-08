NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Wednesday evening, the New Braunfels Police Department said they were assisting Animal Control in corralling a zebra that got loose sometime in the afternoon.

When that zebra was safely tranquilized and carefully recovered, a second zebra also escaped and had been missing until Thursday. The City of New Braunfels said that zebra has since died after it was returned to its owners.

"In the hours since the incident was resolved, NBPD was saddened to hear that the zebra had died sometime after it was returned to its owners," the City said.

According to police, the first zebra had been making its way across the city and was in the area of North Grape Avenue.

Police said that zebra was not from the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo.

In their search for the first zebra, NBPD was being assisted by a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals. The City said the zebra was sedated and airlifted to a trailer and was returned to its owners. Hours after the incident was resolved, the zebra died.

The second zebra that had escaped its pen was returned to the owners and, according to the City, the owners have taken steps to prevent another escape.

RELATED: Second kangaroo escapes and gets recaptured in Central Texas

According to the City, the zebras had just been sold to a property owner off of Highway 46 South on Tuesday.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

1979 'Orange Socks' cold case victim identified as Debra Jackson of Abilene

'I love you for all of time': Woman sends warning when dog dies after swimming in Lady Bird Lake

Red Bud Isle closed after blue-green algae attributed to pet deaths