One person arrested at game room for possession of meth in Henderson County

MABANK, Texas — One person has been arrested for possession of meth at the Silver Mine Game Room, located at 6200 State Highway 198, in Mabank.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Clayton Lee Charlton began to act suspiciously when a sergeant and deputy walked into the establishment.

Charlton was seen moving something with his foot toward one of the games.

The deputy approached and asked what he was doing with an object near his left foot.

A clear, plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth was found on the floor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charlton denied he owned the bag and was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for drugs.