NACOGDOCHES, Texas — According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, one person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves in a home on the 3600 block of Laurel Oak Street.

Officers responded to the resident after receiving a call involving a burglary.

When they arrived at the scene they located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

SWAT arrived on scene to begin negations before taking the suspect into custody.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information comes in.