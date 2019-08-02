TYLER, Texas — February 7 marks one week after the Catholic Diocese in Texas released the names of clergy credibly accused of sexual assault of a minor.

RELATED: Bishop Strickland reacts to list naming priests credibly accused of sexual abuse

Bishop Joseph Strickland with the Diocese of Tyler has heard from parishioners and said, "People have said that they appreciate the transparency and the focus on victims and trying to let people know that they can and should come forward and speak out."

Besides that, there hasn't been too much reaction from East Texans on the matter that he's heard.

"I think that people had known that these names are going to be published and I I'd seen some reaction to that. Thankfully, again, since we only had one name actually listed it was a fairly minimal response in our area," the Bishop explained, "in other places. I have heard of situations where people have been inspired to come forward with new information."

RELATED: GUSTAVO CUELLO: Ex-Tyler priest serving life sentence for sex abuse

But this isn't the end of the topic of sexual abuse. It's an issue that isn't just in the Catholic Church.

Bishop Strickland also noted that he is "hopeful that this focus on the tragedy of how it's happened in the Catholic community can really help all of us to be more aware and more alert and be ready to listen to anyone who comes forward in a school setting or some sort of Athletic Association or from a family."