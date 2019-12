GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare concern at the 260 block of Pegues Road in Easton.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered Larry Coleman was deceased from a gunshot wound.

Officials arrested Nicholas Coleman at the scene.

Coleman is being held at the Gregg County Jailon a $500,000 bond