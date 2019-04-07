TYLER, Texas — Enjoying fireworks, spending time with family and friends. This is how many Americans are spending the Fourth of July holiday. However, there are those who are away from family or far from home, protecting that very celebration.

"We can't do enough for our troops," President of the Tyler Apartment Association Christine Lewis said. "All of those that are touched by this by having family members or friends that are in the military, they understand how important it is that we give back to them."

Lewis says this is the exact goal of 'Operation Fresh and Spicy'.

"We're required through the state to do different service projects, and every year, we go to our membership," Lewis said. "And we ask them about different service places that are needing help."

She says every year the association does at least three large donation or charitable drives for local causes. This summer, they have decided to partner with the Cross Brand Church in Tyler in efforts to support those who serve this country selflessly every day.

"They gave us a list of all the different items that are needed and we went through and found the different items that they had the least of and decided to pick those things, Lewis said. "That is where we came up with the name, 'Fresh & Spicy'."

This list includes items commonly requested like deodorants, wet wipes, razors, and socks. The association is also asking for those items often forgotten about but desperately needed and wanted by troops away from home.

Operation Fresh & Spicy

"Hot sauce, and it doesn't matter what kind. It can be paste Picante," Lewis said. Anything that doesn't have to be refrigerated is great."

Nearly thirty apartment complexes are participating and have signed on to be designated drop-off locations. Donations will be collected through July 22.

Drop-Off Locations

"Then, what we’ll do is we’ll drive around to each property and pick them up, and then we’ll take everything to the church," Lewis said. "They will pack everything up and send it out to the different troops that they support.”

Lewis knows well how much surprise packages mean to service men and women.

"I have a nephew that is in the Army, who’s a paratrooper and has been to Afghanistan three times and is now a journalist," Lewis said. "He has told me many times how these packages that they get just from strangers and random people, how much it means to them.”

With that in mind, she asks that during the next trip to the grocery store or session of online shopping, everyone keeps 'Operation Fresh and Spicy' in mind.

"This time of year with the Fourth of July, it's really important, as it is always important to support our troops,": Lewis said. "But it gives a little bit of an extra push right now for everybody to please remember our troops and what they've done for us."