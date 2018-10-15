TYLER TEXAS — Tyler Out of the Darkness walk is an effort to help raise money and awareness to suicide and suicide prevention.

The walk will take place in Tyler at Rose Rudman Park on October 20. Registration/check-in time is 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

So far the walk has raised almost $20,000 with a goal to reach $50,000

You can register and donate online here, walk donations are accepted through December 31.

For more information on the walk and charity contact Sarah Allen: 318-620-0159 tylerootdwalk@gmail.com.

