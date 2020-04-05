CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local public health authorities, Padre Island National Seashore is increasing recreational access.

"The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis," says PINS officials.

Beginning May 2, 2020, Padre Island National Seashore ended day-use only hours and open access to:

· Overnight beach camping on North Beach and South Beach

· Yarborough Pass 4WD road

· Overnight boat trailer parking at Bird Island Boat Ramp

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

· Malaquite Visitor Center

· Malaquite Campground

· Bird Island Basin Campground

“Our park rangers have been in close contact with our surrounding local officials, and we believe that visitors to all our Texas beaches can maintain good social distancing while enjoying much needed time outdoors with friends and family," said Park Superintendent Eric Brunnemann.

"Please remember, this is also sea turtle nesting season, so share the beaches with our Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, and report any sea turtle sightings to a passing turtle patroller or by calling (361) 949-8173, ext. 226,” added Park Superintendent Eric Brunnemann.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continue to be the goal of Padre Island National Seashore officials.

"Our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean," says Brunnemann.

