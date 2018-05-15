Keep Tyler Beautiful and the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department will host a Paint Collection Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. This event takes place every other year and is made possible because of a pass-through grant from the East Texas Council of Governments.

The Paint Collection Day is free for Tyler residents and is designed to provide an easy, proper form of disposal for a common household hazardous waste. Residents may bring a total of 25 gallons of latex or oil-based paint per household. The Solid Waste Department is asking that residents not bring epoxy or aerosol paints.

The event will take place in the Solid Waste employee parking lot, located just north of the intersection of W. Locust St. and N. Bois D’Arc Ave. and just south of the Recycling Center. City of Tyler residents just need to bring a valid water bill and driver’s license as proof of residency. No professional or commercial painters please.

Safety Tips for Transporting Hazardous Waste to the Event:

-Bring paint in its original containers with a label if possible.

-Make sure the container is sealed so it doesn’t leak in your car.

-If the container leaks, put it in a larger container and use an oil absorbing product such as “Oil Dry” or cat litter to soak up spills.

For more information on this event, please contact Angela Cardoza at acardoza@tylertexas.com or 903-595-7217.

© 2018 KYTX