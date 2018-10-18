PALESTINE TEXAS — On October 27, the streets of downtown Palestine will fill as the Hot Pepper Festival, the city’s largest event, kicks off with fun for the entire family.

This year’s Hot Pepper Festival will feature an exciting, family-friendly atmosphere that is free for the public, including parking, admission and tons of free entertainment.

“This event keeps growing each year! We are very excited to have an incredible variety of vendors filling over 200 spaces throughout 12 blocks within the heart of the Main Street district,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the City of Palestine.

“City staff and volunteers have been working on this event for over 8 months making sure that the experience continues to impress. With a few surprises planned and great entertainment by Midnight Highway Band and American Idol finalist Ada Vox, there should be something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. downtown. After the parade, which begins at 10 a.m., vendors from all over will line the streets, including many fan favorites. Returning to the festival is the Bucket Brigade Challenge, hosted by the Palestine Fire Department. The challenge, involving local teams and organizations, starts at 12:15 on spring and John streets. “We want to make sure that the public knows that all of the lids activities will be free this year which will include a rock-climbing wall, zip line, mechanical bull, zorb ball racing, inflatable bounce houses and slides, human foosball, a gaga pit and so much more,” said Raum.

The annual Hot Pepper Eating Contest (sponsored by Brookshire’s) always draws a diverse and fun crowd. Up to 100 contestants will be allowed to participate, and each will receive a medal. 1st place winner will receive $200, and 2nd place winner will receive $100. The Hot Pepper Eating Contest begins at 2 p.m. on the main stage at the corner of Main and John streets.

Back for another year of family fun is the Jalapeno stage, which will be located at the intersection on Crawford and Magnolia streets. Slated to attend will be local schools, clubs and organizations. The fun at the Jalapeno stage begins at 11 a.m.

The Hot Pepper Festival Committee would like to thank this year’s sponsors for making the 2018 Hot Pepper Festival a success: Palestine Economic Development Corporation, Palestine Toyota, Brookshire’s, Milestone Celebrations, Sanderson Farms, Peace of Mind Security, KYYK, Braly Ace Hardware, Wal-Mart #6036 Community Grant, Ben E. Keith, Palestine Air & Heat, J&B Security, YMCA, Commercial Bank of Texas, Car Mart, Waste Connections and the City of Palestine.

The festival kicks off with the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse traveling down Avenue A, then making a right on Main Street. The parade continues right onto Queen Street, and returns to the courthouse via Lacy Street.

Applications for the Hot Pepper Festival Parade can be found at the City of Palestine’s Visitor Center, 825 W. Spring St., or online at cityofpalestinetx.com on the Hot Pepper Festival page. Completed applications can be dropped off at the Palestine Visitor Center, or emailed to Diane Davis, the Parade Coordinator, tripled_2001@hotmail.com.

First, second and third place Hot Pepper Festival Parade trophies will be given in three categories: cars, horses and floats. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the top entry in each of the three categories. Started in 1981, this year’s festival will celebrate its 37th year since its inception.

For additional information or to become a vendor for this year’s Hot Pepper Festival, call Rachel Nichols at 903-723-3014.

