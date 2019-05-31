PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department arrested two suspects Thursday morning following a SWAT team raid at their home on South Magnolia.

The raid happened at 904 South Magnolia at about 6 a.m.

According to the Palestine Police Department, officers were tipped off about drug activity happening in the home.

Officers found 38-year-old Aaron Johnson and 25-year-old Kandice Asberry inside, along with a 1-year-old child.

Officers seized seven grams of suspected cocaine, liquid PCP, digital scales, plastic baggies and about $600 in cash.

Officers found the home to be unclean for the child with rodents nesting inside furniture and piles of clothing.

Both Johnson and Asberry were arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail. They were charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession and abandoned/endangering a child.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child.