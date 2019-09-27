PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Chief of Police Andy Harvey announced he will be resigning after two years with the department.

“It has been my pleasure to lead the members of the police department and serve this city for the last two years," stated Harvey. "This is a great community and I will miss the good people here. I am ready for my next season."

Palestine City Manager Leslie Cloer said she and Harvey will work together to plan for the transition.

“I will be seeking input from our elected officials, business owners, citizens of Palestine, and our employees to set a list of priorities as we plan for how the City moves forward to select a new Police Chief," said Cloer.

Here are some of Harvey's accomplishments during his time as the chief of police:

- Implemented new crime fighting strategies to target drugs and property crimes using covert and other technology.

- Added a motorcycle unit to the fleet, as well as a Matrice 210 Drone with thermal imaging capabilities and trained 2 certified FAA drone pilots.

- Implemented UNIDOS Hispanic outreach program

- Created relationships with influencers such as the Chief’s Clergy Coalition to better understand community needs and concerns.

- Created a Quality of Life Officer position working with Social Service agencies: Access, Child Protective Services, and Mental Health agencies to provide better quality care to citizens challenged with mental health and drug addiction.

- The Quality of Life Officer also focuses on the mental wellness of our officers, ensuring they have the help to properly deal with PTSD and other job-related effects for a healthier department.

- Increased the department’s Social Media presence, allowing greatly increased community interaction through platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

- Created a successful Spanish Facebook Page, attracting 1,000+ followers in less than 3-days, and where relevant information is now disseminated about community events and critical situations.

- Created the P.L.A.C.E Team consisting of Police, Code Enforcement, Animal Control, and Litter Abatement that address quality of life concerns collectively, greatly increasing effectiveness.