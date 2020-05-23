PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County is reporting 7 new recoveries from COVID-19.

According to Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones, the county is also reporting no new cases of the virus.

The county has seen 188 cases, 49 recoveries and 21 deaths related to the virus.

