PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County is reporting 7 new recoveries from COVID-19.
According to Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones, the county is also reporting no new cases of the virus.
The county has seen 188 cases, 49 recoveries and 21 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
