PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County has reported 1 new death related to COVID-19

According to County Judge LeeAnn Jones, the death was in a nursing home.

The county also reported 5 new cases of the virus.

According to officials, 2 of the positives were in a nursing home and 3 were public positives.

The county currently has 194 cases, 49 recoveries and 21 deaths related to the virus.

