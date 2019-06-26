TYLER, Texas — People all over the country are beating the heat by staying cool at the pool. However, it could come with some consequences.

The centers for disease control and prevention says there is an outbreak of a parasitic illness called, cryptosporidium.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that causes waterborne diarrhea. They are commonly found in swimming pools, fountains, and lakes. They can live outside of the water up to 10 days, even survive the chlorinated water.

Dr. My-Huyen Mary Tran with UT Health East Texas says it is not common in East Texas, but now that its summertime exposure is possible.

Symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are prone to more get infected.

A tip to prevent getting infected is to shower right after getting out of the water. If you feel sick and have diarrhea do not get in the water.

"Hand washing is still very important, to rinse off and bathe immediately after swimming or partaking in the outdoors water activity," Dr. Tran said.

David Guerra with Trinity Valley Pools says cleaning your pool once a week is important to prevent the bacteria.

"When it comes to going out to the lake. You wanna be able to clean your toys, swim trunks, anything that's getting in contact with lake water, because if you don't if you take those and then jump into your pool your going to end up affecting your pool," Guerra said.