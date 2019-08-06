TYLER, Texas — The Garcia family loves boxing. And it was only natural after seeing her older brother Esai Garcia begin training, Deja Garcia's wish was to step into the ring, as well.

"Her and her brother, just, it's natural for them," said Jennifer Garcia, Deja's mom.

Three years ago, Deja began training with the Distinctive Boxing Team in Longview when she was just 10-years-old.

"Train and train and train and then she goes sparring," Jennifer said. "I mean, she's dedicated."

Deja's won many fights. However, her most recent accomplishment has been her biggest as she took home the gold in the Junior Olympics Regionals in Dallas (Region 8).

"I was in her corner and I saw them raise her hand," said Esai. "It's a big achievement."

"It feels really good," said Deja. "Because mainly people you ask, like, what sport do they play? They're like soccer, volleyball or stuff like that, you know? So, nobody really expects it."

On June 23, Deja will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take part in the National Junior Olympics. Deja will be competing in the Intermediate Female 95 pounds (43 kilograms) division, according to the competitors list.

"I guess I got skills," Deja said.

But, this is just the beginning of Deja's boxing career as she hopes to become a professional boxer.

"I want to go to the Olympics in 2024," said Deja. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris, France, from Friday, July 26 - Sunday, August 11, 2024. In 2028, the Summer Games will make their way back to the United States with Los Angeles serving as the host city.

To help support Deja on their trip to Nationals, click here.

