HALLSVILLE, Texas —

For 30 years, Janice Norwood has waited to hear from her daughter.

On May 20, 1989, Kimberly Norwood, who was 12-years-old at the time, vanished near her home in Hallsville and little has changed since that day.

"Nothing has shown me any different,” Janice said when asked if she still had hope in finding her daughter.

The last place anyone remembers seeing Kimberly was at the intersection of Red Oak Road and Franklin Road in Harrison County.

Janice and Bobbie Norwood at Home in near Hallsville Texas

On that fateful day, Kimberly's parents began searching for any signs of their missing daughter.

“We went to houses,” Janice said. “We went back home. He [Bobbie Norwood] stayed here in case she called or came in. Then, I went to places and houses and talking to people.”

Thirty years later, the passage of time hasn't lightened the family's frustrations.

"It's been really screwy the whole time, nothing goes together,” Janice said.

For the Norwoods, it has been three decades of reading headline after headline with no answers.

Newspaper clipping regarding Kimberly Norwood's disappearance

"Reward offered for Hallsville Girl" newspaper clipping

Despite the passage of time, law enforcement continues to investigate the cold case.

Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher has been with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office since 2001 -- 12 years after Kimberly went missing.

"A lot of man hours have been put into this case,” Chief Deputy Fletcher said. “It’s passed hand through hand and eye after eye, trying to figure out what that missing piece is."

People searching for Kimberly Norwood during early days of disappearance

Fletcher says the HCSO has not forgotten about the case. Rather, they are determined to one day close the case.

"We want to bring some peace and closure to the family,” Fletcher said.

Age progression photo of Kimberly Norwood 30 years later

Over time, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office received numerous leads in connection with the case. However, those leads never turned up evidence or a suspect.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office

“We've exhausted lead after lead," Fletcher said. "Any new leads or anything that can help us get to that point we would gladly accept. All that case matter is still very active, and open, and up for investigation or re-investigation at any time."

Kimberly's parents think starting over might be the answer to finding their daughter.

“What we think we need to do is just start over, and talking to everybody," Janice said.

If you have any information regarding Kimberly's disappearance, please contact the Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969. You can remain anonymous.

