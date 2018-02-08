The song goes, "Stop! In the name of love," but that wouldn't be the case during a police pursuit in Pasco, Washington. So a forlorn officer wrote a Craigslist-style 'missed connection' in hopes of reuniting.

The message was posted to Facebook, where it was shared thousands of times.

It begins simply: "MISSED CONNECTIONS: I saw you Wednesday at sundown, driving on Pearl toward 20th. Our eyes locked. I felt the tension between us. I really wanted us to meet but alas, it wasn’t in the cards, for now."

The scene is set, but who are the star-crossed players? The post explains: "You were driving the blue Lincoln. I was in the blue Ford Explorer that said “Pasco Police” on it. I turned around so we could meet but fate, or you, decided against it."

Here's where the would-be connection turns sour. "You ignored my lights, then my siren, playing hard-to-get. You continued onto I-182 with me pursuing you. You brake-checked me twice and my heart leapt that we may meet, but then you drove off again, you tease."

The good-humored post gets serious as the officer learns more about this wanted man: "Little did I know there was a protective order in place preventing you from being around her. Such an interesting person. You have layers, like an onion or an ogre."

That's when police reveal their suspect is accused of assaulting and detaining his pregnant girlfriend and eluding law enforcement: "Had I known that at the time, things may have been different between us."

Pasco Police located the suspect vehicle, a blue Lincoln, but the suspect remains a missed connection. Anyone with information is urged to call Pasco Police at 509-545-3421.

View the Facebook post for full details:

