Sexual assault, harassment in military to be focus of live stream featuring family of Vanessa Guillen

I’ve been working on a passion project for the last couple of weeks with these three fellow women to shine a light and give a platform to the women & men who came forward to share their sexual assault + harassment experiences in the military. (@Jesmeza Karina Luna Lizza Monet Morales) JOIN THE LIVESTREAM this SATURDAY, JULY 25th at 2:00PM PST on www.facebook.com/wearemitu & Work From Home Network TV Facebook & YouTube to be part of a critical conversation against sexual assault and harrasment in the military. Vanessa signed up to defend our country and our rights when she enlisted. Tragically, she was robbed from the opportunity to do so. And now it’s our turn to take the baton that was passed to us as a nation when she went missing on April 22, 2020 and the Find Vanessa Guillen search began. We are honored to have several of the brave military members who have come forward to share their #IAmVanessaGuillen story joining us, as well as other special guests, including Vanessa’s attorney Natalie Khawam, her sisters @xolupe_, @mayrisssguillen and friend @fridahernandezz and more. Tune in, bring your questions and comments for an opportunity to have them featured during the livestream. Be ready to LISTEN, LEARN and most of all TAKE ACTION. Spc. Vanessa Guillen is not the first, but she can be the last. #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN Music by: @pieceofclass #metoomilitary #JusticeForVanessaGuillen #runforvanessaguillen